Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 21
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
7:32 a.m., 10th St and 20th Ave
1:03 p.m., 11th St and 23rd Ave
8:03 p.m., Howard Blvd and 38th Ave
April 22
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
7:36 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
April 23
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:57 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
10:05 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
10:24 a.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave
10:30 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
4:41 p.m., 32nd Ave and 23rd St
9:41 p.m., 20th St and 26th Ave