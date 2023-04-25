Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
11:02 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
1:01 p.m., 7th St and 12th Ave
10:14 p.m., Pershing Rd and 18th Ave
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
11:02 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
1:01 p.m., 7th St and 12th Ave
10:14 p.m., Pershing Rd and 18th Ave
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
In recent years, a very different kind of sport/hobby has seen a rise in popularity. Axe-throwing, according to local business owners Derek an…
Lakeview Community Schools is expected to see the installation of its next superintendent in less than two months.
Platte County
An agreement regarding Wilderness Park’s soccer facilities drew crowded Columbus council chambers and sparked arguments, but one issue stood o…
Nebraska Public Media (NPM), formerly Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, visited Columbus on an exploratory tour of Nebraska towns in it…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.