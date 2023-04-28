Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 26
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
10:10 a.m., 30th St and Fairland Ave
5:31 p.m., 10th St and 15th Ave
8:17 p.m., 25th Ave and Muirfield Pl
