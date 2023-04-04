Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 31
Fire Calls
4:01 p.m., 30th St and 33rd Ave
Rescue Calls
9:09 a.m., 21st Ave and 11th St
11:33 a.m., E 8th St and E 44th Ave
5:04 p.m., 280th Ave and 265th St
April 1
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
5:06 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
7:50 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
11:05 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
3:29 p.m., 43rd Ave and 31st St
3:29 p.m., 25th St and 29th Ave
3:41 p.m., 43rd Ave and 31st St
5:15 p.m., 6th St and Monastery Rd
5:26 p.m. 28th Ave and 2nnd St
7:33 p.m., 28th Ae and 2nnd St
9:10 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
April 2
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
12:37 a.m., 23rd St and Intersection
8:01 a.m., 87th St and 33rd Ave
8:50 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St