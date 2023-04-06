Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 4
Fire Calls
5:16 p.m., 9th St and Monastery Rd.
Rescue Calls
12:40 a.m., 12th St and 40th Ave
10:06 a.m., 41st St and 54th Ave
7:32 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.