Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 11
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
12:00 a.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
3:43 p.m., Unnamed St and Mason Rd
4:37 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
7:21 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
Aug. 12
Fire Calls
11:10 a.m., E 13th Ave and E 25 St, fire alarm
1:13 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr, fire alarm
1:59 p.m., No address given, fire; smoke
3:19 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr, fire alarm
7:05 p.m., 4th Ave and Unnamed St, fire; other
Rescue Calls
12:37 p.m., 14th St and 26th Ave
1:47 p.m., 18th Ave and 12th St
5:09 p.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave
11:21 p.m., 11th St and 16th Ave
Aug. 13
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
12:51 a.m., 27th St and 40th Ave
2:45 a.m., 37th Ave and 25th St
12:37 p.m., 13th St and 26th Ave