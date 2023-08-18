Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 16
Fire Calls
2:50 a.m., E 59th Ave and E 23rd St, fire alarm
Rescue Calls
4:14 p.m., Louis Pl and 6th St
6:09 p.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave
11:43 p.m., Center Rd and Service Rd
