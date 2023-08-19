Columbus Fire Department Activity LogAug. 17Fire CallsNo fire calls.
Rescue Calls4:53 a.m., 18th St and 31st Ave
10:23 a.m., 40th Ave and 12th St
2:02 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
6:18 p.m., S 4th St and S 4th Ave
10:31 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
