Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 1
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
8:40 a.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
11:34 a.m., 31st St and 41st Ave
11:46 a.m., no reported address
10:23 a.m., E Parkway and 21st St
