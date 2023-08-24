Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 23
Fire Calls
8:35 a.m., 10th Ave and 19th St, fire alarm
Rescue Calls
6:34 a.m., 34th St and 29th Ave
2:09 p.m., 33rd Ave and 17th St
9 p.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
