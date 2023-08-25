Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
2:10 a.m., 17th St and 35th Ave
3:06 a.m., 25th Ave and 31st St
9:05 a.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
1:41 p.m., 37th Ave and 37th St
6:14 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
