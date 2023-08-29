Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 25
Fire Calls
12:11 p.m., no address given, brush fire
1:38 p.m., E 23rd St and intersection, hazmat
Rescue Calls
9:46 a.m., 20th St and 34th Ave
7:32 a.m., 36th Ave and 27th St
9:10 a.m., Lakewood Dr and Lake Point Dr
10:25 a.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
10:48 a.m., 38th St and 41st Ave
4:02 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
6:10 p.m., Stadium Rd and Tennis Ln
7:08 p.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
Aug. 26
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
7:14 a.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
9:29 a.m., 27th St and 40th Ave
10:24 a.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
2:49 p.m., no address given
Aug. 27
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
12:03 a.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
1:49 p.m., South Rd and Center Rd
2:29 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
6:58 p.m., 54th St and 61st Ave
7:19 p.m., 53rd Ave and 34th St
9:07 p.m., 17th St and Howard Blvd