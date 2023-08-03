Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 2
Fire Calls
5:24 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls
9:39 a.m., Mueller Dr and 33rd Ave
10:32 a.m., S 16th St and S 33rd Ave
11:22 a.m., 25th Ave and 19th St
7:06 p.m., 35th St and 36th Ave
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 2
Fire Calls
5:24 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls
9:39 a.m., Mueller Dr and 33rd Ave
10:32 a.m., S 16th St and S 33rd Ave
11:22 a.m., 25th Ave and 19th St
7:06 p.m., 35th St and 36th Ave
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Platte County
After almost 20 years in business, Joy's Uniforms N More is closing and Owner Joyce Kucera retiring following her 80th birthday.
Candice Lee (Runge) Thornam
Learn about two harmful pests that could be found in your garden.
Joe Sobota
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.