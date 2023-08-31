Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 28
Fire Calls
11:56 a.m. Fire alarm 26th St and 23rd Ave.
2:43 p.m. Elevator alarm Old Mill Ct. and 48th Ave.
Rescue Calls
3:24 p.m. 53rd Ave. and 33rd St.
7:49 p.m. Kozy Drive and Minden Drive
