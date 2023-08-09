Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Aug. 4
Fire Calls
2:28 a.m., E 14th Ave and E 19th St, fire alarm
Rescue Calls
2:48 a.m., 33rd St and 31st Ave
1:14 p.m., unnamed street and 7th Ave
12:11 p.m., 23rd St and Intersection
7:03 p.m., E 6th Ave and intersection
8:31 p.m., Old Lodge Rd and Cottonwood Pl
Aug. 5
Fire Calls
2:01 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr, fire alarm
4:14 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St., fire alarm
Rescue Calls
7:32 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
11:37 a.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
3:32 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
5 p.m., W Meadow Dr and 53rd Ave
6:27 p.m., Louis Pl and 6th St
Aug. 6
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
3:17 a.m., E 28th St and E 41st Ave
3:51 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
9:58 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
10:01 a.m., 27th St and 1st Ave
10:03 a.m., 19th St and Mason Rd
5:31 p.m., E 25th St and E Country Villa Rd
7:58 p.m., Louis Pl and 6th St
9:26 p.m., 29th Ave and 8th St
Aug. 7
Fire Calls
10:07 a.m., 25th St and 32nd Ave
5:34 p.m., 17th St and 33rd Ave