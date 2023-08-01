Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 28
Fire Calls
None
Rescue Calls
05:16 a.m., Sick - 29th Avenue and 33rd Street
10:17 a.m., Medical Emergency - 29th Avenue and 30th Street
3:58 p.m., Breathing Difficulties - 27th Street and 40TH Avenue
5:32 p.m., Chest Pain - 9th Street and 29th Avenue
July 29
Fire Calls
None
Rescue Calls
3:59 a.m., Patient Transfer - BILL BABKA Drive and MONASTERY Road
10:48 a.m., Sick - 40th Avenue and 27th Street
5:04 p.m., Medical Emergency - 27th Street and 40th Avenue
6:31 p.m., Stroke - PERSHING Road and OAK PARK Place
7:49 p.m., Medical Emergency - PERSHING Road and 23rd Street
9:13 p.m., Gas Leak Outdoors - 23rd Street and 41st Avenue
July 30
Fire Calls
10:47 a.m., Fire Alarm - 15th Street and 10th Avenue
7:08 p.m., Fire Other
10:47 p.m., Fire Alarm - 22nd Street and 16th Avenue
Rescue Calls
6:59 a.m., Sick - 40th Avenue and 27th Street
11:18 a.m., Sick - 40th Avenue and 27th Street
11:31 a.m., Lift Assist - 38th Street and 41st Avenue