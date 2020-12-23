Public Record - Dec. 18-21

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Dec. 18-19
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:01 a.m., 100 block and S. Calle Colombo.
4;09 p.m., 2900 block and 38th Street.
10:48 p.m., 800 block and East 23rd Street.
5:34 a.m., 2800 block and 15th Street.
7:45 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.
Dec. 20-21
Fire calls
10:25 p.m., 2800 block and 31st Avenue; structure fire.
Rescue calls
10;20 a.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; medical.
3:08 p.m., 3800 block and Adamy Street; medical.
9:48 p.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue; medical.
1;33 a.m., 4000 block and East 28th Street; medical.
2:59 a.m., 4000 block and 12th Street; medical.
6:25 a.m., 3000 block and East 8th Street; medical.