 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record - Dec. 18-21
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - Dec. 18-21

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Dec. 18-19

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:01 a.m., 100 block and S. Calle Colombo.

4;09 p.m., 2900 block and 38th Street.

10:48 p.m., 800 block and East 23rd Street.

5:34 a.m., 2800 block and 15th Street.

7:45 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.

Dec. 20-21

Fire calls

10:25 p.m., 2800 block and 31st Avenue; structure fire.

Rescue calls

10;20 a.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; medical.

3:08 p.m., 3800 block and Adamy Street; medical.

9:48 p.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue; medical.

1;33 a.m., 4000 block and East 28th Street; medical.

2:59 a.m., 4000 block and 12th Street; medical.

6:25 a.m., 3000 block and East 8th Street; medical.

7:08 a.m., 600 block and East 23rd Street; car accident.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Two boys create a hug wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News