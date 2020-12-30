Public Record - Dec. 22-26

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Dec. 22-23
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
1:42 p.m., Ernst Lake; medical.
6:53 p.m., 3500 block and 13th Street.
7:00 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.
7:55 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.
9:32 p.m., 500 block and 25th Avenue.
Dec. 23-24
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:26 a.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue; medical.
1:23 p.m., 2300 block and 11th Street; medical.
1:53 p.m., E. 2600 block and Lost Creek Parkway; car accident.
4:41 p.m., 1600 block and 10th Street; medical
11:04 p.m., 4000 block and 12th Street; medical.
12:04 a.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; medical.
2:41 a.m., 4300 block and 38th Street; medical.
Dec. 24-25
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:55 a.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue.
11:08 a.m., 500 block and E. 23rd Street.
3:00 p.m., transport from hospital.
3:01 p.m., 1900 block and 26th Avenue.
7:44 p.m., 1700 block and 142nd Road, Polk County.
7:47 p.m., 1600 block and 10th Street.
1:58 a.m., 2400 block and 9th Street.
Dec. 25-26
Fire calls
9:57 a.m., 3400 block and E. 29th Avenue.
5:58 p.m., 3200 block and 21st Street.
Rescue calls
8:59 a.m., 2300 block and 13th Street.
1:53 p.m., 4000 block and 38th Street.
2:38 p.m., 2600 block and 42nd Avenue.