Public Record - Dec. 22-26
Public Record - Dec. 22-26

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Dec. 22-23

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

1:42 p.m., Ernst Lake; medical.

6:53 p.m., 3500 block and 13th Street.

7:00 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.

7:55 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.

9:32 p.m., 500 block and 25th Avenue.

Dec. 23-24

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:26 a.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue; medical.

1:23 p.m., 2300 block and 11th Street; medical.

1:53 p.m., E. 2600 block and Lost Creek Parkway; car accident.

4:41 p.m., 1600 block and 10th Street; medical

11:04 p.m., 4000 block and 12th Street; medical.

12:04 a.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; medical.

2:41 a.m., 4300 block and 38th Street; medical.

Dec. 24-25

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:55 a.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue.

11:08 a.m., 500 block and E. 23rd Street. 

3:00 p.m., transport from hospital.

3:01 p.m., 1900 block and 26th Avenue.

7:44 p.m., 1700 block and 142nd Road, Polk County.

7:47 p.m., 1600 block and 10th Street.

1:58 a.m., 2400 block and 9th Street.

Dec. 25-26

Fire calls

9:57 a.m., 3400 block and E. 29th Avenue.

5:58 p.m., 3200 block and 21st Street. 

Rescue calls

8:59 a.m., 2300 block and 13th Street.

1:53 p.m., 4000 block and 38th Street.

2:38 p.m., 2600 block and 42nd Avenue.

3:35 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street.

7:16 p.m., 2700 block and 39th Avenue.

7:40 p.m., 800 Comanche Street.

2:24 a.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue.

7:49 a.m., 4000 block and 38th Street.

