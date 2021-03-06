 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record - Feb. 26-March 3
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - Feb. 26-March 3

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Feb. 26-27

Fire calls

No fire calls

Rescue calls

6:04 p.m., 4900 block of 35th Street.

8:05 p.m., 2600 block of 37th Avenue.

7:07 a.m., 2800 block of 36th Avenue.

Feb. 27-28

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:31 p.m., 3000 block of 23rd Street; medical.

2:19 a.m., 4600 block of 48th Avenue; medical.

5:17 a.m., 4600 block of 48th Avenue; medical.

7:40 a.m., 2200 block of 10th Street; medical.

March 1-2

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:55 a.m., 3100 block of 16th Street.

9:08 a.m., 400 block of E. 23rd Street.

4:24 p.m., 3200 block of 12th Street.

5:31 p.m., 3800 block of 25th Street.

10:24 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.

2:50 a.m., 1400 block of 25th Avenue.

3:42 a.m., Kramer Drive.

6:02 a.m., 2900 block of 25th Street.

March 2-3

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

1:31 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.

3:45 p.m., 3300 block of 20th Street; medical.

11:42 p.m., 3300 block of 20th Street; medical.

 

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News