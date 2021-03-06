Public Record - Feb. 26-March 3

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Feb. 26-27
Fire calls
No fire calls
Rescue calls
6:04 p.m., 4900 block of 35th Street.
8:05 p.m., 2600 block of 37th Avenue.
7:07 a.m., 2800 block of 36th Avenue.
Feb. 27-28
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:31 p.m., 3000 block of 23rd Street; medical.
2:19 a.m., 4600 block of 48th Avenue; medical.
5:17 a.m., 4600 block of 48th Avenue; medical.
7:40 a.m., 2200 block of 10th Street; medical.
March 1-2
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:55 a.m., 3100 block of 16th Street.
9:08 a.m., 400 block of E. 23rd Street.
4:24 p.m., 3200 block of 12th Street.
5:31 p.m., 3800 block of 25th Street.
10:24 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.
2:50 a.m., 1400 block of 25th Avenue.
3:42 a.m., Kramer Drive.
6:02 a.m., 2900 block of 25th Street.
March 2-3
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
1:31 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.
3:45 p.m., 3300 block of 20th Street; medical.
11:42 p.m., 3300 block of 20th Street; medical.