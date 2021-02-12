 Skip to main content
Public Record - Feb. 8-10
Columbus Fire Department activity log

Feb. 8-9

Fire calls

8:16 a.m., 2000 block of 25th Avenue.

7:00 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.

Rescue calls

9:54 a.m., 3900 block of 27th Street.

7:23 p.m., Beaver Island Road.

10:51 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.

Feb. 9-10

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

11:12 a.m., 1100 block of 3rd Street.

11:22 a.m., 1700 block of Woodland Drive.

11:24 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.

11:53 a.m., 3600 block of Howard Boulevard.

6:25 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.

3:20 a.m., 3300 block of 37th Avenue.

Public record

 

