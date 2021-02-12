Public Record - Feb. 8-10

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Feb. 8-9
Fire calls
8:16 a.m., 2000 block of 25th Avenue.
7:00 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.
Rescue calls
9:54 a.m., 3900 block of 27th Street.
7:23 p.m., Beaver Island Road.
10:51 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.
Feb. 9-10
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
11:12 a.m., 1100 block of 3rd Street.
11:22 a.m., 1700 block of Woodland Drive.
11:24 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.
11:53 a.m., 3600 block of Howard Boulevard.
6:25 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue.
3:20 a.m., 3300 block of 37th Avenue.
