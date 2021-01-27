Public Record - Jan.22-26

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Jan. 22-23
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10;08 a.m., 3700 block of 39th Avenue.
10:59 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.
12:00 p.m., 10th block of Ernst lake.
12:46 p.m., 3800th block of Howard Boulevard.
12:56 p.m., 4000th block of 38th Street.
3:25 p.m., 800th block of E. 23rd Street.
7:04 p.m., 3300th block of 20th Street.
11:47 p.m., 300th block of Morton Road.
1:35 a.m., 3300 block of 20th Street.
Jan. 23-24
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
11:46 a.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue; medical.
2:30 p.m., 3800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.
5:36 p.m., 600 block of E. 38th Street; car accident.
7:49 p.m., 100 block of South Road; fall.
1:02 a.m., 2800 block of 15th Street.
3:27 a.m., 1200 block of 29th Avenue.
3:39 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.
Jan. 24-25
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
7:45 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue.
1:15 p.m., 2700 block and 18th Street.
1:47 p.m., 1600 block and 22nd Street.
4:14 p.m., 2900 block and 23rd Street.
Jan. 25-26
Fire calls
8:11 a.m., 2600 block of 14th Street; alarm activation.
8:55 a.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; alarm activation.
2:18 p.m., 3000 block of 18th Street; alarm activation.
12:22 a.m., 5200 block of SE 16th Street; structure fire.