Public Record - Jan.22-26
Public Record - Jan.22-26

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Jan. 22-23

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10;08 a.m., 3700 block of 39th Avenue.

10:59 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.

12:00 p.m., 10th block of Ernst lake.

12:46 p.m., 3800th block of Howard Boulevard.

12:56 p.m., 4000th block of 38th Street.

3:25 p.m., 800th block of E. 23rd Street.

7:04 p.m., 3300th block of 20th Street.

11:47 p.m., 300th block of Morton Road.

1:35 a.m., 3300 block of 20th Street.

Jan. 23-24

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

11:46 a.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue; medical.

2:30 p.m., 3800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.

5:36 p.m., 600 block of E. 38th Street; car accident.

7:49 p.m., 100 block of South Road; fall.

1:02 a.m., 2800 block of 15th Street.

3:27 a.m., 1200 block of 29th Avenue.

3:39 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.

Jan. 24-25

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

7:45 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue.

1:15 p.m., 2700 block and 18th Street.

1:47 p.m., 1600 block and 22nd Street.

4:14 p.m., 2900 block and 23rd Street.

Jan. 25-26

Fire calls

8:11 a.m., 2600 block of 14th Street; alarm activation.

8:55 a.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue; alarm activation.

2:18 p.m., 3000 block of 18th Street; alarm activation.

12:22 a.m., 5200 block of SE 16th Street; structure fire.

 

Public record

 

