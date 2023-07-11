Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 7
Fire Calls
5:57 p.m., Don Zornes Healthcare Dr and 38th St
Rescue Calls
9:03 a.m., North Rd and Service Rd
10:30 a.m., 27th St and 40th Ave
2:56 p.m., 27th St and Korby Ave
4:44 p.m., 11th St and 19th Ave
5:14 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
7:19 p.m., Don Zornes Healthcare Dr and 38th St
8:00 p.m., 23rd St and 39th Ave
July 8
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
12:29 a.m., 4th St and 15th Ave
5:21 a.m., 4th Ave and Unnamed St
2:22 p.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
9:18 p.m., 27th St and 40th Ave
July 9
Fire Calls
11:07 p.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
6:41 p.m., E 18th Ave and E 23rd St
Rescue Calls
12:08 a.m., 18th St and 31st Ave