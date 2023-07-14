Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 12
Fire Calls
11:12 a.m., E 6th Ave and Intersection
Rescue Calls
12:51 a.m., 53rd Ave and 33rd St
5:17 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
9:34 p.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
