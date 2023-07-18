Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 14
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
7:18 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
8:00 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
4:10 p.m., 33rd Ave and 19th St
8:16 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
July 15
Fire Calls
10:25 p.m., E 6th Ave and Intersection
Rescue Calls
8:11 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
People are also reading…
3:24 p.m., 33rd Ave and 27th St
July 16
Fire Calls
8:43 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
11:17 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls
7:38 a.m., 38th Ave and 34th St
9:21 p.m., 26th St and 46th Ave