Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 21
Fire Calls
2:06 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls
8:40 a.m., E 29th Ave and E Country Villa Rd
8:56 a.m., E 23rd St and E 3rd Ave
1:05 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
2:36 p.m., 51st Ave and 37th St
4:32 p.m., 11th St and 15th Ave
4:37 p.m., 25th St and 32nd Ave
8:28 p.m., 280th St and 160th Ave
July 22
Fire Calls
People are also reading…
11:46 a.m., E 24th St and E 5th Ave
Rescue Calls
4:00 a.m., E 25th St and E Country Villa Rd
10:44 a.m., 14th Ave and 22nd St
1:12 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
7:07 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
July 23
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
11:34 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St