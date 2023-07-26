Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:10 a.m., 25th St and 39th Ave
5:26 a.m., 9th St and 14th Ave
6:44 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
8:09 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
8:21 a.m., 15th St and 41st Ave
9:31 a.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
9:40 a.m., Deer River Rd and Lakeshore Dr
5:10 p.m., S 14th Ave and 1st St
7:03 p.m., Louis Pl and 6th St
7:47 p.m., 38th Ave and 31st St
8:21 p.m., 17th Ave and 30th St
9:38 p.m., South Rd and Service Rd
11:37 p.m., 30th Ave and 18th St