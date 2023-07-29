Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 26
Fire Calls
None
Rescue Calls
9:42 a.m., breathing difficulties, 30th Street and Linden Drive
10:31 a.m., fall, 40th Avenue and 27th Street
11:35 a.m., back pain, 70the Avenue and 51st Street
11:59 a.m., sick, 38th Street and Don Zornes Healthcare Drive
1:09 p.m., sick, 47th Avenue and 27th Street
3:32 p.m., diabetic, 38th Street and 39th Avenue
July 27
Fire Calls
11:51 a.m., fire alarm - propane, Southeast 16th Street and Southeast 44th Avenue
Rescue Calls
3:42 a.m., fall, Eighth Street and 13th Avenue
11:43 a.m., lift assist, Eighth Street and 13th Avenue