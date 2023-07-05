Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 3
Fire Calls
2:33 p.m., Fairlane Ave and 27th St
Rescue Calls
6:32 a.m., 26th Ave and 34th St
7:37 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
9:11 p.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
9:17 p.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave
