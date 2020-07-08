Public Record - July 7-8

Columbus Fire Department activity log
July 7-8
Fire calls
1:27 p.m., 3400 block and 18th Street; assisted medical unit - silent fire alarm.
2:49 p.m., 3200 block and 17th Street; unauthorized burning.
7:03 p.m., 2100 block and 8th Street; CO alarm.
Rescue calls
1:02 p.m., E 5800 block and Hwy 30; car accident.
1:10 p.m., 500 block and 12th Avenue; sick.
3:53 p.m., 2500 block and 14th Street; sick.
4:26 p.m., 4900 block and Tallgrass; sick.
5:10 p.m., 4700 block and 58th Street; sick.
7:51 p.m., 800 block and 33rd Avenue; sick.
