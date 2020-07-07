Public Record - July
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - July

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

July 2-3

Fire calls

No fire calls. 

Rescue calls

11:05 a.m., 1600 block of 28th Avenue; heart attack.

12:27 p.m., 2200 block of 23rd Street; car accident.

2:19 p.m., 800 block of 3rd Street; sick.

4:37 p.m., 4700 block of 27th Street; sick.

7:58 p.m., 23500th block of Hwy 30; car accident.

10:31 p.m., 10th block of Robin Lane; sick.

7:47 a.m., 24000th block of hwy 30th; car accident.

July 3-4

No report provided.

July 4-5

No report provided.

July 5-6

Fire calls

7:34 p.m., 4600 block of 38th Street; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

1:03 p.m., 3700 block of 27th Street; sick.

2:33 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; sick.

8:55 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 GOOD MINUTES ... With Sandie Fischer (Episode 8)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News