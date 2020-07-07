Public Record - July

Columbus Fire Department activity log
July 2-3
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
11:05 a.m., 1600 block of 28th Avenue; heart attack.
12:27 p.m., 2200 block of 23rd Street; car accident.
2:19 p.m., 800 block of 3rd Street; sick.
4:37 p.m., 4700 block of 27th Street; sick.
7:58 p.m., 23500th block of Hwy 30; car accident.
10:31 p.m., 10th block of Robin Lane; sick.
7:47 a.m., 24000th block of hwy 30th; car accident.
July 3-4
No report provided.
July 4-5
No report provided.
July 5-6
Fire calls
7:34 p.m., 4600 block of 38th Street; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
1:03 p.m., 3700 block of 27th Street; sick.
2:33 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; sick.
8:55 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.