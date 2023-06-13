Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 9
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
1:55 a.m., 53rd Ave and 34th St
2:52 a.m., North Rd and Service Rd
3:33 a.m., 38th St and Don Zornes Healthcare Dr
3:48 a.m., 18th St and 31st Ave
8:43 a.m., Pershing Rd and 32nd St
8:59 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
3:04 p.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
6:42 p.m., 29th Ave and 15th St
June 10
Fire Calls
8:25 p.m., SE 16th St and SE 44th Ave
Rescue Calls
10:18 a.m., Lakeview Ln and 39th Ave
12:03 p.m., 25th St and 33rd Ave
4:16 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
5:37 p.m., no address reported
5:40 p.m., 6th St and 22nd Ave
9:24 p.m., 45th Ave and Sunrise Pl
June 11
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
11:08 a.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
3:14 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
10:26 p.m., E Parkway and 21st St