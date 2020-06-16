Public Record - June 15-16

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Columbus Fire Department activity log
10:34 a.m., 2700 block of 35th Street.
11:30 a.m., 800 block of e. 23rd Street.
11:52 a.m., 2600 block of 7th Street.
9:52 p.m., 1500 block of 24th Avenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.