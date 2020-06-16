Public Record - June 15-16
Public Record - June 15-16

Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 12-13

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:34 a.m., 2700 block of 35th Street.

11:30 a.m., 800 block of e. 23rd Street.

11:52 a.m., 2600 block of 7th Street.

9:52 p.m., 1500 block of 24th Avenue.

Public record

 

