Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 31
Fire Calls
1:53 p.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls
5:14 a.m., 83rd St and Lake Babcock Dr
7:03 p.m., Minden Dr and E 16th Ave
8:10 p.m., Louis Pl and 6th St
8:39 p.m., 40th Ave and Service Rd
