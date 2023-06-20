June 17Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls3:12 a.m., 18th St and 38th Ave
5:57 a.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
June 18Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls4:46 a.m., Mueller Dr and 33rd Ave
1:22 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
1:49 p.m., 23rd St and 24th Ave
5:39 p.m., 30th Ave and 22nd St
6:58 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
7:31 p.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
June 19Fire Calls10:34 a.m., Sunset Ln and 19th St
People are also reading…
Rescue Calls1:55 a.m., 12th Ave and 22nd St
4:50 p.m., 44th Ave and 33rd St
5:29 p.m., 13th St and 27th Ave
7:46 p.m., 36th Ave and 14th St