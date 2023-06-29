Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 28
Fire Calls
4:01 a.m., 10th Ave and 19th St
12:28 p.m., 7th St and 16th Ave
Rescue Calls
7:32 a.m., 23rd St and 32nd Ave
10:12 a.m., 53rd St and 40th Ave
7:15 p.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
