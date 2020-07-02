Public Record - June 30-July 2

Columbus Fire Department activity log
June 30-July 1
Fire calls
3:55 p.m., 900 block and E. 19th Street.
Rescue calls
5:29 p.m., 2600 block and 27th Street.
8:01 p.m., 600 block and 27th Avenue.
9:19 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street.
July 1-2
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:56 a.m., 2500 block and 47th Avenue; sick.
6:16 p.m., 700 block and 33rd Avenue; sick.
11:16 p.m., 4100 block and Sunset Drive; sick.
