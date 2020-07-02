Public Record - June 30-July 2
Public Record - June 30-July 2

Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 30-July 1

Fire calls

3:55 p.m., 900 block and E. 19th Street.

Rescue calls

5:29 p.m., 2600 block and 27th Street.

8:01 p.m., 600 block and 27th Avenue.

9:19 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street.

July 1-2

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:56 a.m., 2500 block and 47th Avenue; sick.

6:16 p.m., 700 block and 33rd Avenue; sick.

11:16 p.m., 4100 block and Sunset Drive; sick.

