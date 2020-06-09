Public Record - June 8-9
Public Record - June 8-9

Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 8-9

Fire calls

10:58 a.m., 1800 block of 8th Street; burning complaint.

5:53 p.m., 14000 block of 280th Street; grass fire.

7:17 p.m., 2700 block of 16th Street; grass fire.

5:30 a.m., 50th block of Lakewood Drive; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

10:19 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue; sick.

8:07 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

9:41 p.m., 3900 block of 50th Street; sick.

6:50 a.m., 4400 block of Sunrise Place; sick.

Public record

 

