Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
8:56 a.m., 15th St and 35th Ave
2:03 p.m., 15th St and 40th Ave
2:25 p.m., 25th Ave and 31st St
10:16 p.m., 39th Ave and 31st St
March 25
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
12:45 a.m., 36th St and 30th Ave
People are also reading…
4:06 a.m., 23rd St and Intersection
6:24 a.m., 17th Ave and 30th St
8:31 a.m., 53rd Ave and 34th St
12:03 p.m., Center Rd and Service Rd
March 25
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:34 p.m., Monastery Rd and 16th St
4:54 p.m., 23rd Ave and Brookfield Dr.
5:11 p.m., Monastery Rd and 16th St
6:16 p.m., 25th Ave and 15th St
8:18 p.m., NE Calle Colombo and Camino Real