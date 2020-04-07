Public Record - March 30-April 3
Public Record - March 30-April 3

Columbus Fire Department activity log

March 30-31

Fire calls

2:10 a.m., 2300 block and 18th Street; silent fire alarm.

Rescue calls

8:06 a.m., 2400 block and 6th Avenue.

10:09 a.m., 3700 block and 16th Street.

11:41 a.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue.

7:03 a.m., 5th St and Main in Duncan.

7:03 a.m., 140 block and Center Road.

March 31-April 1

Fire calls

12:07 p.m., 2400 block of 39th Avenue; alarm activation.

7:36 p.m., 1500 block of 28th Avenue; alarm activation - no incident found.

Rescue calls

12:27 p.m., 2100 block of 12th Avenue; sick.

12:44 p.m., 2800 block of 25th Street; sick.

6:14 p.m., 1600 block of 15th Street; sick.

10:36 p.m., 5200 block of 41st Street; sick.

April 1-2

Fire calls

4:45 p.m., 700 block of Centennial Drive; illegal burn.

10:57 p.m., 1300 block of 16th Street; grass fire.

Rescue calls

9:03 p.m., 15800 block of 280th Avenue (Duncan); no patient found.

10:24 a.m., 1500 block of Keane Drive; cancelled.

10:38 a.m., 3500 block of 25th Street; sick.

5:25 p.m., 10 block of Driftwood Drive; fall.

7:29 p.m., 3900 block of 27th Street; sick.

12:53 a.m., 1400 block of E 8th Street; car vs. pedestrian.

April 2-3

Fire calls

9:13 p.m., 1600 block and 298th Street; downed power lines.

10 p.m., 2000 block and 14th Avenue; alarm activation.

12:55 a.m., 3400 block and 14th Street; gasoline spill.

3:08 a.m., 3100 block and 21st Street; CO incident.

Rescue calls

9:05 a.m., 100 block and South Parkway; sick.

5:45 p.m., 800 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.

7:55 p.m., 3800 block and E. 23rd Street; cancelled.

Public record

 

