Public Record - March 2-4

Columbus Fire Department activity log
March 2-3
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:01 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue; sick.
11:03 a.m., 1800 block of 28th Street; sick.
4:34 p.m., 3200 block of 23rd Street; sick.
1:49 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
You have free articles remaining.
March 3-4
Fire calls
2:50 p.m., 2700 block and 26th Avenue; silent fire alarm.
3:18 p.m., 4800 block and E. Hwy 30; grass fire.
Rescue calls
10:46 a.m., 3500 block and 51 st Avenue; sick.
2:04 p.m., 150 block and South road; sick.
3:06 p.m., 2200 block and 8th Avenue; sick.
6:50 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
10:24 p.m., 2300 block and 23rd Street; sick.
3:12 a.m., 3900 block and 27th Street; sick.