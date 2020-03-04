Public Record - March 2-4
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - March 2-4

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

March 2-3

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:01 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue; sick.

11:03 a.m., 1800 block of 28th Street; sick.

4:34 p.m., 3200 block of 23rd Street; sick.

1:49 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

March 3-4

Fire calls

2:50 p.m., 2700 block and 26th Avenue; silent fire alarm.

3:18 p.m., 4800 block and E. Hwy 30; grass fire.

Rescue calls

10:46 a.m., 3500 block and 51 st Avenue; sick.

2:04 p.m., 150 block and South road; sick.

3:06 p.m., 2200 block and 8th Avenue; sick.

6:50 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

10:24 p.m., 2300 block and 23rd Street; sick.

3:12 a.m., 3900 block and 27th Street; sick.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Plans for new library unveiled
Local

Plans for new library unveiled

  • Updated

With no empty seats or shortage of opinions, the town hall meeting on Thursday night drew a sizable crowd to discuss potential locations for t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News