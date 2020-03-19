Public Record - March 16-19

Columbus Fire Department activity log
March 16-17
Fire calls
2:32 p.m., 2500 block of 23rd Street; car fire.
Rescue calls
11:17 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; sick.
7:11 p.m., 1100 block of 24th Avenue; sick.
3:48 a.m., 3800 block of 8th Street; sick.
March 18-19
Fire calls
7:21 p.m., 100 block and Beaver Lodge Road; silent fire alarm.
Rescue calls
11:24 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
4:39 p.m., 2700 block and 33rd Street; sick.
3:46 a.m., 2000 block and 6th Street; sick.