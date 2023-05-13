Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 11
Fire Calls
12:30 p.m., Singletree and 24th Ave
Rescue Calls
2:41 p.m., 27th St and 37th Ave
7:47 p.m., 14th Ave and 22nd St
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 11
Fire Calls
12:30 p.m., Singletree and 24th Ave
Rescue Calls
2:41 p.m., 27th St and 37th Ave
7:47 p.m., 14th Ave and 22nd St
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The opening of the Columbus Fieldhouse at the beginning of 2024 will be a game changer for the community, according to the facility’s director…
A little after 5 p.m. on May 9, early election results indicated that Columbus Public Schools’ $53.5 million facilities bond referendum failed…
Columbus Public Schools (CPS) officials say community engagement will continue after a $53.5 million facilities bond referendum failed during …
Fernando Perez is hoping to help bring the love of Jesus to the Columbus community with the establishment of a new church, Iglesia Cristiana C…
The morning of May 5, near County Road 3 on Highway 30 in Colfax County, two vehicles were involved in a collision due to separate hydroplanin…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.