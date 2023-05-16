Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 12
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
6:19 a.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
7:15 a.m., E 11th Ave and E 23rd St
11:05 a.m., N Calle Colombo and Camino Real
11:26 a.m., S 6th Ave and S 3rd St
1:02 p.m., 14th Ave and 22nd St
4:24 p.m., 7th St and 20th Ave
6:15 p.m., 18th St and 31st Ave
6:15 p.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
May 13
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
8:10 a.m., 25th St and 29th Ave
12:03 p.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
1:43 p.m., 31st St and Linden Dr
5:02 p.m., 19th St and 43rd Ave
5:25 p.m., E 29th Ave and E 18th St
May 14
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
7:20 a.m., 37th St and 23rd Ave
5:23 p.m., E 29th Ave and E 8th St
9:53 p.m., 19th Ave and 3rd St