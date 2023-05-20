Fire
May 18 Fire Calls
6:16 p.m., E 14th Ave and E 19th St
Rescue Calls
5:02 a.m., 13th Ave and 7th St
11:42 a.m., Sunset Ln and 19th St
7:27 p.m., Center Rd and South Rd
10:28 p.m., Kummer Dr. and 25th St
