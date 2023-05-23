Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 19
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
6:48 a.m., 23rd St and 32nd Ave
7:27 a.m., 25th St and 39th Ave
12:49 p.m., Monastery Rd and 16th St
6:21 p.m., no address listed
10:53 p.m., 25th St and 29th Ave
May 20
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
People are also reading…
6:03 a.m., E 25th St and E Country Villa Rd
9:52 a.m., 23rd St and 24th Ave
2:22 p.m., Woodland Dr and 18th Ave
May 21
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
10:57 a.m., 27th St and 40th Ave
1:25 p.m., 44th Ave and 33rd St
2:26 p.m., E 38th St and E 6th Ave
7:06 p.m., 21st St and 25th Ave
9:04 p.m., 23rd St and 39th Ave