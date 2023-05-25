Public Record - May 25 May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbus Fire Department Activity LogMay 23Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.Rescue Calls6:51 a.m., Louis Pl and 6th St7:58 a.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St4:31 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Christianity Roads And Traffic City Planning Telecommunications Telephony Linguistics Security And Public Safety Software Information Technology Botany Industry Inorganic Chemistry Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Taking the cake: Bake-Up Artist cupcake trailer hits Columbus area From piña colada to Reese's peanut butter cups and jalapeño popper, Latoya Enquist tries to come up with creative cupcake flavors for every taste. 'You do it because you love it': Mueller farmstead lives on in sixth generation thanks to ingenuity, determination and a love for the farming life On a dirt road, just south of Columbus by T-Bone Truck Stop, Dalton Clark, 6, runs to get his boots so he can go feed the calves on his family… Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student Lillie Bowman, a 23-year-old English teacher at Norris High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, the sherif… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 20 Platte CountyWojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., to Preister, Jacob J. 21-20-04W SE 1/4 Except PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $2,000,000 Lakeview graduates class of 2023 On May 14, Lakeview High School held its 54th annual commencement in celebration of the class of 2023. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Thursday, May 25 weather update for southeast Nebraska Target removes LGBTQ+ merchandise after threats to employees Target removes LGBTQ+ merchandise after threats to employees James Webb Telescope discovers supermassive black hole at center of ancient galaxy James Webb Telescope discovers supermassive black hole at center of ancient galaxy Germany struggles to recruit spies due to work from home demand Germany struggles to recruit spies due to work from home demand