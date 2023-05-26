Public Record - May 26 May 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbus Fire Department Activity LogMay 24Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.Rescue Calls8:04 a.m., 21st and 31st Ave6:39 p.m., 27th St and 40th Ave7:28 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Christianity Roads And Traffic City Planning Telecommunications Telephony Linguistics Security And Public Safety Software Information Technology Botany Industry Inorganic Chemistry Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Taking the cake: Bake-Up Artist cupcake trailer hits Columbus area From piña colada to Reese's peanut butter cups and jalapeño popper, Latoya Enquist tries to come up with creative cupcake flavors for every taste. 'You do it because you love it': Mueller farmstead lives on in sixth generation thanks to ingenuity, determination and a love for the farming life On a dirt road, just south of Columbus by T-Bone Truck Stop, Dalton Clark, 6, runs to get his boots so he can go feed the calves on his family… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 20 Platte CountyWojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., to Preister, Jacob J. 21-20-04W SE 1/4 Except PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $2,000,000 Lakeview graduates class of 2023 On May 14, Lakeview High School held its 54th annual commencement in celebration of the class of 2023. East 29th Avenue viaduct project moving forward Platte County Board of Supervisors hears update on East 29th Avenue viaduct project. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Hallucinations and how they manifest in reality are far different than in movies Passenger Arrested For Opening Plane Door Mid-Flight Passenger Arrested For Opening Plane Door Mid-Flight Friday, May 26 weather update for southeast Nebraska Friday, May 26 weather update for southeast Nebraska Recent study finds why seagulls steal food by the coast Recent study finds why seagulls steal food by the coast