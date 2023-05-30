Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 26
Fire Calls
Rescue Calls
9:42 a.m., 43rd Ave and 38th St
10:33 a.m., Pershing Rd and 23rd St
11:54 a.m., E Parkway and 21st St
1:40 p.m., 12th Ave and 12th St
3:17 p.m., Armory Dr and E 14th Ave
May 27
Fire Calls
9:31 p.m., Don Zornes Healthcare Dr and 38th St
Rescue Calls
6:56 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
9:23 a.m., 37th Ave and 21st St
11:42 a.m., 23rd St and 24th Ave
1:03 p.m., 11th St and 24th Ave
8:13 p.m., 12th St and 31st Ave
10:59 p.m., South Rd and Center Rd
May 28
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
10:31 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
12:19 p.m., 23rd St and Intersection
9:21 p.m., 1st St and 13th Ave