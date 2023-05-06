Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 4
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
5:16 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
8:20 p.m., 28th St and 29th Ave
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 4
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
5:16 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
8:20 p.m., 28th St and 29th Ave
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
What an exciting time for the city of Columbus! If you have driven downtown recently, you have seen the amazing growth and change happening. P…
The morning of May 5, near County Road 3 on Highway 30 in Colfax County, two vehicles were involved in a collision due to separate hydroplanin…
The opening of the Columbus Fieldhouse at the beginning of 2024 will be a game changer for the community, according to the facility’s director…
Dick Vandenberg, owner of Nebraska Cycling and Fitness since 2004, is hoping to sell the business so Columbus still has a bike shop when he's retired
We reveal the secret life of the fugitive who gunned down his parents in Omaha at age 16, escaped from Nebraska’s penitentiary and disappeared.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.