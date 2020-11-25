Public Record - Nov. 20-23

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Nov. 20-21
Fire calls
3:04 p.m., 31500 block of 205th Avenue; structure fire.
7:01 p.m., 1400 block of 23rd Avenue; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
12:25 p.m., 600 block of 4th Avenue; medical.
3:00 p.m., 2100 block of 7th Street; medical.
3:04 p.m., 31500 block of 205th Avenue; medical.
5:51 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.
5:36 a.m., 2800 block of 35th Street; medical.
Nov. 21-22
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:15 a.m., 2100 block of 7th Street.
10:14 a.m., 900 block of 2nd Street.
4:22 p.m., 35th Avenue and 26th Street.
8:36 p.m., 8100 block of 63rd Avenue.
10:30 p.m., 2100 block of 7th Street.
6:55 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.
Nov. 22-23
Fire calls
10:50 a.m., 2800 block and 13th Street; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
8:38 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.
1:16 p.m., 3900 block of 39th Avenue.
1:59 p.m., 4600 block and 38th Street; transfer.
3:09 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.
7:51 p.m., 3000 block of 38th Avenue.
8:22 p.m., 100 block of 13th Avenue.
