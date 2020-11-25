 Skip to main content
Public Record - Nov. 20-23
Public Record - Nov. 20-23

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Nov. 20-21

Fire calls

3:04 p.m., 31500 block of 205th Avenue; structure fire.

7:01 p.m., 1400 block of 23rd Avenue; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

12:25 p.m., 600 block of 4th Avenue; medical.

3:00 p.m., 2100 block of 7th Street; medical.

3:04 p.m., 31500 block of 205th Avenue; medical.

5:51 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.

5:36 a.m., 2800 block of 35th Street; medical.

Nov. 21-22

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:15 a.m., 2100 block of 7th Street.

10:14 a.m., 900 block of 2nd Street.

4:22 p.m., 35th Avenue and 26th Street.

8:36 p.m., 8100 block of 63rd Avenue.

10:30 p.m., 2100 block of 7th Street.

6:55 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.

Nov. 22-23

Fire calls

10:50 a.m., 2800 block and 13th Street; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

8:38 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.

1:16 p.m., 3900 block of 39th Avenue.

1:59 p.m., 4600 block and 38th Street; transfer.

3:09 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.

7:51 p.m., 3000 block of 38th Avenue.

8:22 p.m., 100 block of 13th Avenue.

Public record

 

